News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mob breaks into heritage madrasa in Bidar, 9 booked

Mob breaks into heritage madrasa in Bidar, 9 booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2022 14:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A group of miscreants barged into Mohammed Gawan Madrasa and a mosque situated inside the heritage site in Bidar by breaking open the locked gate, following which police booked cases against nine people.

IMAGE: Locals alleged that about 60 people barged into the archaeologically-significant monument by breaking the lock, and raised pro-Hindu slogans. Photograph: ANI

According to the complainant Mohammed Shafiuddin, who is a mosque committee member, the incident took place when a procession to immerse a 'Durga' idol was passing near the place in the early hours of Thursday.

About 60 people barged into the archaeologically-significant monument by breaking the lock, and raised pro-Hindu slogans while 'gulal' was also thrown inside the premises, it was alleged.

 

The mob also threatened the security personnel deployed there when they raised an alarm.

Reacting to the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that 'extremists' attempted to desecrate the heritage monument.

'Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims,' Owaisi said on his Twitter handle.

In his complaint, Shafiuddin alleged the miscreants with mala fide intention to disturb peace, harmony and create violence in this district headquarters town have been active for a long time.

They installed statues or photos on the premises and entered religious and government monuments, he alleged.

"This is also brought to your notice that these persons have been shouting slogans against the country and trying to instigate the other community," Shafiuddin alleged in his complaint.

He also appealed to the police to book them under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police said they have tightened security around the madrasa following tension in the aftermath of the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Keep The Anti-Muslim Pot Boiling All 365 Days
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
Hindu Rashtra Is Here!
'Bumrah, Jadeja's absence can unearth new champions'
'Bumrah, Jadeja's absence can unearth new champions'
Why Kapil Sharma Played A Delivery Boy
Why Kapil Sharma Played A Delivery Boy
Centre sets in motion process to appoint next CJI
Centre sets in motion process to appoint next CJI
Owners of buffaloes hit by Vande Bharat express booked
Owners of buffaloes hit by Vande Bharat express booked
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Gujarat public flogging: Govt, DGP get legal notices

Gujarat public flogging: Govt, DGP get legal notices

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

'In some ways, India is already a Hindu rashtra'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances