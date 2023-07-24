Mob attacks Meghalaya CM's office, 5 cops injured

At least five police personnel were injured when an agitated crowd attacked the chief minister's secretariat in western Meghalaya's Tura town on Monday, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was present at the office holding discussion with representatives of the Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC) on their demand that Tura be declared the winter capital of the state, when a mob gathered outside the office and started pelting stones.

The police drove away the demonstrators, using tear gas shells and a lathi charge. In the melee a few policemen were injured.

Night curfew was imposed in Tura town with immediate effect. The chief minister also also announced Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia payment for the injured personnel and said their medical expenses will also be borne by the state government.

"At least five police personnel were injured when the crowd attacked the CM's secretariat at Tura in the evening today. In the melee, the police were forced to fire tear gas shells to disburse the crowd," an official at the CM secretariat told PTI.

Police officials said that while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital, a large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the office. Officials said that video footage of the mob would be studied and culprits identified.

There were also reports of tyres being burnt in several place across the town.

Officials said the CM had engaged in "peaceful discussion with agitating organisations for over three hours at Tura" during the day.