News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mob attacks Meghalaya CM's office, 5 cops injured

Mob attacks Meghalaya CM's office, 5 cops injured

Source: PTI
July 24, 2023 22:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

At least five police personnel were injured when an agitated crowd attacked the chief minister's secretariat in western Meghalaya's Tura town on Monday, officials said.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was present at the office holding discussion with representatives of the Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and the Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC)  on their demand that Tura be declared the winter capital of the state, when a mob gathered outside the office and started pelting stones.

The police drove away the demonstrators, using tear gas shells and a lathi charge. In the melee a few policemen were injured.

 

Night curfew was imposed in Tura town with immediate effect. The chief minister also also announced Rs 50,000 as ex-gratia payment for the injured personnel and said their medical expenses will also be borne by the state government.

"At least five police personnel were injured when the crowd attacked the CM's secretariat at Tura in the evening today.  In the melee, the police were forced to fire tear gas shells to disburse the crowd," an official at the CM secretariat told PTI.

Police officials said that while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital, a large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the office. Officials said that video footage of the mob would be studied and culprits identified.

There were also reports of tyres being burnt in several place across the town.

Officials said the CM had engaged in "peaceful discussion with agitating organisations for over three hours at Tura" during the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured
Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured
Why The Army Can't Fight In Manipur
Why The Army Can't Fight In Manipur
Manipur nurses cricket dreams
Manipur nurses cricket dreams
'When we took blows on our heads, no one came forward'
'When we took blows on our heads, no one came forward'
Hy'bad prof in SC against summons by Manipur court
Hy'bad prof in SC against summons by Manipur court
Reliance partners Brookfield for India data centre biz
Reliance partners Brookfield for India data centre biz
Harmanpreet to miss two Asian Games matches?
Harmanpreet to miss two Asian Games matches?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Biren Singh's BJP govt playing with fire in Manipur'

'Biren Singh's BJP govt playing with fire in Manipur'

'Hum sab Indian hai; udhar bhi aur idhar bhi'

'Hum sab Indian hai; udhar bhi aur idhar bhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances