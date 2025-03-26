HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » MNS workers slap mall staffer for refusing to speak Marathi

MNS workers slap mall staffer for refusing to speak Marathi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 26, 2025 10:53 IST

x

Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly slapped an employee of a leading supermarket store in Mumbai for not speaking in Marathi, police said.

IMAGE: Workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena thrash a D-Mart employee for refusing to speak in Marathi. Photograph: @mnsadhikrut/X

The incident took place on Tuesday at the D-Mart store in Versova, Andheri (West), they said.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the store employee is heard telling a customer, "I will not speak in Marathi, I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want to do."

 

After the MNS came to know about the employee's comments, a group of workers led by the party's Versova unit president Sandesh Desai went to the store and allegedly slapped the staffer.

A video of the slapping incident has also surfaced on social media platforms.

The store staffer later apologised for his behaviour, officials added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row
'No need to know Marathi in Mumbai': RSS leader sparks row
Writer protests as jeweller refuses to speak Marathi
Writer protests as jeweller refuses to speak Marathi
Insult to Marathi people won't be tolerated: Maha
Insult to Marathi people won't be tolerated: Maha
Maha nod to make Marathi mandatory in local bodies
Maha nod to make Marathi mandatory in local bodies
How Hindi conquers other Indian languages
How Hindi conquers other Indian languages

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What They Did Before Becoming Stars

webstory image 2

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 3

IPL 2025: Which Captain Earns The Most?

VIDEOS

Ruckus during Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha6:30

Ruckus during Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with fractured hand0:37

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with fractured hand

Madurai's scorching summer: Special care for Sundaravalli2:00

Madurai's scorching summer: Special care for Sundaravalli

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD