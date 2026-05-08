Search Launched For Missing Student In Uttar Pradesh

A frantic search is underway in Uttar Pradesh after a BJP MLA's nephew, a medical student, went missing from his college hostel, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points Ankit Verma, nephew of BJP MLA D C Verma, is missing from Shri Ram Murti Smarak Medical College in Bareilly.

A missing person report has been filed after Ankit Verma left his hostel, reportedly to visit a temple, and did not return.

Ankit Verma left behind his mobile phone and laptop, complicating efforts to contact him.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning classmates to determine Ankit Verma's whereabouts and potential reasons for his disappearance.

A 24-year-old student and nephew of BJP MLA D C Verma has gone missing from the Shri Ram Murti Smarak Medical College in Bareilly district, police said on Thursday.

Ankit Verma, who is the nephew of the Mirganj MLA and a final-year M Pharma student, allegedly left the hostel on Wednesday evening, saying he was going to a temple but did not return till late night, they said.

Police Investigation Launched

Police said a missing person report has been registered at the Bhojipura police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family.

SHO Rajeev Kumar said multiple police teams have been formed to trace the student and searches are being carried out at possible locations.

Details of Ankit Verma's Disappearance

According to police and college sources, Ankit left the hostel at around 7 pm after depositing his identity card at the hostel gate. His classmates and hostel authorities began searching for him when he did not return till late in the night.

Family members said Ankit left behind his mobile phone and laptop in his hostel room, making it difficult to contact him.

MLA Urges Swift Action

His uncle and the BJP MLA reached the medical college after receiving information about the incident and met college authorities and police officials. He urged police to trace the student at the earliest, according to officials.

Police said CCTV footage from the college campus and nearby areas has been scanned. In the initial footage, Ankit was seen heading towards the Nainital Road after leaving the hostel, but no further clues about his whereabouts have emerged so far.

Officials said police are questioning Ankit's classmates, hostel wardens and other students to ascertain whether he was under any mental stress or had any dispute with anyone recently.