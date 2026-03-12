HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » BJP MLA Claims Conspiracy to Tarnish Reputation, Demands Investigation

BJP MLA Claims Conspiracy to Tarnish Reputation, Demands Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 13:22 IST

Maharashtra MLA Prakash Bharsakle has filed a breach of privilege notice, alleging a conspiracy to defame him through false allegations, blackmail, and claims of ties to a notorious gangster, prompting calls for an investigation.

Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra MLA Prakash Bharsakle alleges a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation through false allegations and blackmail.
  • The MLA claims individuals are falsely linking him to a Rs 2 crore demand from flood-affected people.
  • Bharsakle also denies accusations of having connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.
  • He has urged the government to investigate the matter, citing threats to his safety and misuse of media.
  • The Assembly Speaker has acknowledged the complaint and promised to seek information and take appropriate action.

Maharashtra MLA Prakash Bharsakle on Thursday moved a notice of breach of privilege in the state assembly, alleging that certain media persons and individuals had attempted to tarnish his reputation without evidence.

Bharasakale, who represents the Akot constituency in Akola district, claimed that false allegations were made linking him to an alleged demand of Rs 2 crore from flood-affected people.

 

He said a few individuals, including "Umesh Arora, Akshay Gavle, Raviraj More, Sanjay Athawale, and Ravi Rajguru", were trying to blackmail him. The legislator also said that he was accused of having links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Demand for Investigation

The BJP MLA urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation, citing potential threats to his safety and the misuse of media channels for defaming elected representatives.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar acknowledged the matter and said that information would be sought and appropriate action taken.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Associate' of Sena MLA who took on Arnab sent to ED custody
'Associate' of Sena MLA who took on Arnab sent to ED custody
Khadse-Dawood link: HC to hear matter on June 6
Khadse-Dawood link: HC to hear matter on June 6
BJP MLC Darekar booked in bank scam, din in Maha assembly
BJP MLC Darekar booked in bank scam, din in Maha assembly
Breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra in Maha assembly
Breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra in Maha assembly
Lawyer who took on Fadnavis in ED custody, says implicated in false case
Lawyer who took on Fadnavis in ED custody, says implicated in false case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Archana Gautam Arrives at Iftar Party in Stunning Traditional Look 1:23

Archana Gautam Arrives at Iftar Party in Stunning...

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav Wedding0:21

Soha Ali Khan Stuns in Timeless Saree at Kritika-Gaurav...

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day0:19

Rhea Chakraborty Steals the Show at Kritika Kamra's Big Day

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO