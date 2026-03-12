BJP MLA Claims Conspiracy to Tarnish Reputation, Demands Investigation

Maharashtra MLA Prakash Bharsakle has filed a breach of privilege notice, alleging a conspiracy to defame him through false allegations, blackmail, and claims of ties to a notorious gangster, prompting calls for an investigation.

Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Maharashtra MLA Prakash Bharsakle on Thursday moved a notice of breach of privilege in the state assembly, alleging that certain media persons and individuals had attempted to tarnish his reputation without evidence.

Bharasakale, who represents the Akot constituency in Akola district, claimed that false allegations were made linking him to an alleged demand of Rs 2 crore from flood-affected people.

He said a few individuals, including "Umesh Arora, Akshay Gavle, Raviraj More, Sanjay Athawale, and Ravi Rajguru", were trying to blackmail him. The legislator also said that he was accused of having links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Demand for Investigation

The BJP MLA urged the government to conduct a thorough investigation, citing potential threats to his safety and the misuse of media channels for defaming elected representatives.

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar acknowledged the matter and said that information would be sought and appropriate action taken.