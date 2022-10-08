News
Rediff.com  » News » Mission 2024: BJP plans Modi's mega rallies on 144 LS seats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 08, 2022 21:23 IST
Aiming to boost its tally in the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned dozens of mega rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering the 144 Lok Sabha seats most of which it lost in 2019, and where it has been working to brighten its prospects.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the launch of developmental initiatives at Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Sources said on Saturday the party has prepared a 'cluster plan' to strengthen its standing in these seats.

In the first phase of the elaborate plan, several Union ministers were asked to visit these seats and hold meetings with BJP workers and people from different walks of life.

 

Last month, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had held a review meeting with the various Union ministers to assess the progress of the party's cluster plan.

"Now as part of phase 2 of the plan, it is being planned to hold dozens of mega rallies of the prime minister covering these 144 Lok Sabha seats to brighten the party's prospects on these seats in next Lok Sabha polls," a source said.

These include key constituencies held by Opposition parties such as Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli (Sonia Gandhi, Congress) and Mainpuri (Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP); Maharashtra's Baramati (Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party); West Bengal's Jadhavpur (Mimi Chakraborty, TMC); Telangana's Mahabubnagar (Srinivas Reddy, TRS) and Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara (Nakul Nath, Congress).

The BJP top brass has set the target of winning a majority of the 144 Lok Sabha seats.

The party has also set up a committee which has been continuously monitoring the progress of this outreach exercise on these seats.

Most of these 144 constituencies include those the party had lost in the 2019 polls, but a few winning seats are also part of the list due to difficult demographic and regional factors, the sources said.

The BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. -

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
