Jharkhand Woman Missing For Two Decades To Return Home

After vanishing for two decades, a woman from Jharkhand is preparing to reunite with her family, highlighting the enduring power of familial bonds and the complexities of long-term separation.

Key Points Kabali Devi, missing for 20 years, is set to reunite with her family in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

The woman's son, Samir Murmu, has expressed his desire to bring his mother back from Kerala.

Local authorities are providing assistance to facilitate the family reunion.

The woman's husband has remarried and is unable to accommodate her return.

A woman who went missing around two decades ago is set to reunite with her family in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, an official said.

Kabali Devi, now 58, had left home about 20 years ago, her husband Raju Murmu said, adding that he later remarried after losing hope of her return.

Woman Found Safe in Kerala After Two Decades

A resident of Kashitand Tola in Daldali village within Purvi Tundi police station limits of the district, she is currently staying at Asha Bhavan in Kozhikode, Kerala.

"We are preparing to reunite the woman with her family. She had been missing for the past 18-20 years. Her son Samir Murmu (18) has expressed his desire to bring his mother back," circle officer of Purvi Tundi police station Suresh Prasad Barnwal said.

Authorities Assisting With Family Reunion

"We will provide every kind of assistance to bring her back. We are in constant touch with the officials of Kerala," Barnwal said.

Barnwal said Raju (60) has since remarried and has children with his second wife.

"Raju told us that at this stage of life, when everything is going well, it's not possible for him to accept his first wife and accommodate her," the officer said.

Son Eager to Welcome Mother Home

However, Samir said he would take care of his mother if his father refused to accept her.