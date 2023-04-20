News
Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive on Nepal's Mt Annapurna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 20, 2023 11:19 IST
Indian climber Anurag Maloo, who went missing on Monday after falling into a deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna, has been found alive in critical condition by rescuers, his brother said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Anurag Maloo has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India. Photograph: Courtesy @anuragmaloo/twitter

Maloo, 34, a resident of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing on Monday after he fell from around 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III. Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

 

"He is found alive. He has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he is still alive," Sudhir, his brother said.

"We will have to shift our focus towards the medical side now," he added.

Maloo is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres and the seven highest points in all seven continents to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the United Nations Global Goals.

He has been awarded REX Karam- Veer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India.

