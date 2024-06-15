News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Misquoted', says HDK a day after questioning Guj subsidy to US firm

'Misquoted', says HDK a day after questioning Guj subsidy to US firm

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 15, 2024 13:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday clarified that he was misquoted on his purported remarks regarding the United States semiconductor firm Micron.

IMAGE: H D Kumaraswamy after assuming charge as the minister of heavy industries and steel, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

'Semiconductor is a strategic industry. It is a basic requirement for electronics and automobile manufacturing. Both these sectors generate lots of employment. I greatly appreciate the semiconductor related initiatives taken by @PMOIndia and will work towards fulfilling them through my ministry,' Kumaraswamy said in a post on social media platform X.

 

This comes in the wake of a media report published on June 14 in which he purportedly questions the necessity of investments like the $2.5 billion semiconductor unit by US-based Micron Technology in Gujarat, which could receive subsidies amounting to Rs 3.2 crore per job created.

'Bringing the semiconductor sector to India is strategic; we require it. Parallelly, we have to create jobs for the second-line sector, our small-scale industry. We are thinking about it and working on it. I have been misquoted. I have not mentioned any state. Why has my statement been picked up like this? I have to be very cautious in the future,' Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy took charge as the Union minister for Heavy Industries on June 11 and was allocated the Steel Ministry portfolio.

He took to his platform X to write, "Signed the first file after assuming office as Union Minister of Steel. It is related to my home state Karnataka. The first file of KIOCL Limited was signed for the operation of the Devadari iron ore mine. Shri Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel was present."

Earlier on Saturday, he submitted his resignation as an MLA after being elected as an MP from Mandya in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, Kumaraswamy who was the former chief minister of Karnataka held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru to mark his first major public event since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victory the State in the Lok Sabah elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
Will Modi 3.0 See NDA Coordination...
Will Modi 3.0 See NDA Coordination...
If Modi Wants A Full Term...
If Modi Wants A Full Term...
An Era Of Secrecy Is Over For Modi
An Era Of Secrecy Is Over For Modi
'My Father Loved Poetry And Kashmir'
'My Father Loved Poetry And Kashmir'
T20 WC: Disunity, groupism cause of Pakistan's no show
T20 WC: Disunity, groupism cause of Pakistan's no show
Boss Is Back!
Boss Is Back!
WC: Aus wary of Scotland; Pak look to sign out on high
WC: Aus wary of Scotland; Pak look to sign out on high
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?

Can Modi Run A Coalition Government?

Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar

Revealed! What Amit Shah Promised Ajit Pawar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances