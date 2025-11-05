Mira Nair's Son Zohran Makes History

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrated his victory in the New York City mayoral race at an election night rally in Brooklyn, New York, November 4, 2025.

IMAGE: Zohran Mamdani kisses his mother Mira Nair as his wife Rama Duwaji looks on. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran with Rama Duwaji, Mira Nair and father Mahmood Mamdani. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran waves next to Mira Nair on stage. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama celebrate an incredible win. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran will be New York's first Muslim mayor. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: Zohran's supporters celebrate at an election night watch party, here and below. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff