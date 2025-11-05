HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mira Nair's Son Zohran Makes History

Mira Nair's Son Zohran Makes History

November 05, 2025 11:53 IST

Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrated his victory in the New York City mayoral race at an election night rally in Brooklyn, New York, November 4, 2025.

 

IMAGE: Zohran Mamdani kisses his mother Mira Nair as his wife Rama Duwaji looks on. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zohran with Rama Duwaji, Mira Nair and father Mahmood Mamdani. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zohran waves next to Mira Nair on stage. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zohran and Rama celebrate an incredible win. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zohran will be New York's first Muslim mayor. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zohran's supporters celebrate at an election night watch party, here and below. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

