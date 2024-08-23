News
Minor gangraped while returning from tuition in Assam

Minor gangraped while returning from tuition in Assam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 23, 2024 14:10 IST
Massive protests were witnessed in Assam after a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Nagaon district, police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Students of Carmel High School in Patna stage a protest demanding justice for the victim of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital tragedy. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Dhing area when the girl was returning home from her tuition on Thursday evening.

The minor was found in an unconscious state by the roadside and rescued by locals, who informed the police. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Two persons have been detained for interrogation and a search is underway for others, a police officer said.

 

Meanwhile, people from all sections of the society hit the streets on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Shopkeepers downed the shutters of their business establishments and social and political organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits and security for women and girls.

Tension prevailed in the area as Director General of Police G P Singh rushed to Dhing.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The horrific incident at Dhing, involving a minor, is a crime against humanity and has struck our collective conscience."

"We will NOT SPARE anyone & BRING the perpetrators to JUSTICE. I've directed @DGPAssamPolice to visit the site and ensure swift action against such monsters," Sarma posted on X.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
