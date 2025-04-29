HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Minister's confession exposes Pak as rogue state: India at UN

Minister's confession exposes Pak as rogue state: India at UN

By Yoshita Singh
April 29, 2025 10:39 IST

India said that the open confession of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting to his country's history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations exposes Pakistan as a "rogue state" fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region.

IMAGE: India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel delivers a strong Right of Reply at the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network' (VoTAN) of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism at the United Nations. Photograph: @IndiaUNNewYork/X

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel delivered a strong Right of Reply at the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network' (VoTAN) of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism at the United Nations Monday when Pakistan's delegate made a reference to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India," Patel said.

"The whole world has heard the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” she said.

Patel asserted that “this open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add,” she said.

In a recent interview on Sky News, Asif said “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and West, including Britain” to a comment that he admits that Pakistan has had a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding these terrorist organisations.

Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
