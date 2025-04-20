HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mini bus collides with Indigo plane at Bengaluru airport

Mini bus collides with Indigo plane at Bengaluru airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 20, 2025 11:05 IST

x

A mini bus collided with a stationary Indigo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, an airport official said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: @IndiGo6E/X

The vehicle hit the 'undercarriage of the non-operational aircraft', the airport spokesperson said.

 

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"On April 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 PM, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported," a statement read.

"All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority."

The Indigo Airlines said, "We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third party ground vehicle.

Investigations are on and all necessary action shall be initiated as required.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Plane Was Completely Destroyed'
'Plane Was Completely Destroyed'
Delhi: IndiGo plane misses taxiway, blocks runway
Delhi: IndiGo plane misses taxiway, blocks runway
2 planes take off, land on same runway at Mum airport
2 planes take off, land on same runway at Mum airport
No veg food, 1 toilet: Over 250 pax stranded in Turkey
No veg food, 1 toilet: Over 250 pax stranded in Turkey
Flyer urinates on fellow passenger on Bangkok AI flight
Flyer urinates on fellow passenger on Bangkok AI flight

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Recipes To Make Your Easter Meal Shine

webstory image 2

The Gorgeous Colourful Trees Of An Indian Summer

webstory image 3

15 Recipes With The Big, Bold Flavours Of Bengal

VIDEOS

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans0:46

Tripti Dimri looks cool in red t-shirt and blue jeans

Nimrat Kaur looks stunning in gym outfit0:30

Nimrat Kaur looks stunning in gym outfit

Ageless Madhuri looks stunning!1:17

Ageless Madhuri looks stunning!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD