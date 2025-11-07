HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Millions Of Red Crabs Shut Down Roads

Millions Of Red Crabs Shut Down Roads

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 06:23 IST

x

Every year in October and November, millions of red crabs (Gecarcoidea natalis) migrate from the dense forests of Christmas Island to the Indian Ocean.

This one-to-two-week journey is crucial, as the crabs must enter the water to breed and release their eggs.

To safeguard the crabs from harm, authorities close roads, erect special barriers, and reroute traffic along their arrival and departure paths, ensuring their mass migration unfolds safely.

 

IMAGE: Red crabs walk across a road in Christmas Island, Australia, here and below. All photographs: PARKS AUSTRALIA/Handout via Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Sonali Ghosh's Historic Wildlife Journey
Sonali Ghosh's Historic Wildlife Journey
Dr Ramakant Panda's Heart Beats For Wildlife Too
Dr Ramakant Panda's Heart Beats For Wildlife Too
15 STUNNING Wildlife Photos
15 STUNNING Wildlife Photos
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
Want To Have A Good Laugh? See This!
Must See: Nature Like Never Before
Must See: Nature Like Never Before

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Most Stunning Cricket Grounds In The World

webstory image 2

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 3

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in state-level Yuva Mahotsav in Dehradun1:10

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participates in...

Security tightens at India-Nepal Jatahi border amid Bihar Elections 20251:34

Security tightens at India-Nepal Jatahi border amid Bihar...

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit Frances AI Envoy explains next big move6:24

World Exclusive! India to host worlds biggest AI Summit...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO