Millions Of Red Crabs Shut Down Roads

Every year in October and November, millions of red crabs (Gecarcoidea natalis) migrate from the dense forests of Christmas Island to the Indian Ocean.

This one-to-two-week journey is crucial, as the crabs must enter the water to breed and release their eggs.

To safeguard the crabs from harm, authorities close roads, erect special barriers, and reroute traffic along their arrival and departure paths, ensuring their mass migration unfolds safely.

IMAGE: Red crabs walk across a road in Christmas Island, Australia, here and below. All photographs: PARKS AUSTRALIA/Handout via Reuters

