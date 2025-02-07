Migrated To US, Landed In Ahmedabad

IMAGE: Indian immigrants who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrive at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

All 33 persons from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, were safely transported to their native places on Thursday in state vehicles under the supervision of police, the state government said.

In view of the deportation of these 33 persons from the state, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi gave necessary instructions to senior officers about proper coordination with other agencies and for providing security to these deportees, an official release said.

A plane carrying 33 Gujarati immigrants, including children and women, landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar on Thursday morning.

IMAGE: Security personnel escort immigrants deported from the US as they leave the airport in Ahmedabad, February 6, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Immigrants deported from the US sits in a police vehicle as they leave the airport in Amritsar, February 5, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Policemen stand guard outside Amritsar airport after a US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands, February 5, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: People look at the US military plane as it lands in Amritsar, February 5, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Daler Singh, 37, who was among 104 Indians deported by the US authorities, talks to the media at his house in Salempura village, Amritsar, February 6, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Charanjeet Kaur, 30, and her daughter Manseerat Kaur, 6, stand inside their house after her husband Daler Singh, 37, who was among 104 Indians deported by the US on Wednesday, returned to his village of Salempura, Amritsar, February 6, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

