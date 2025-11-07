HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Migrant Biharis are X factor in polls, says Prashant Kishor

Migrant Biharis are X factor in polls, says Prashant Kishor

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 07, 2025 14:09 IST

x

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday claimed that migrants from Bihar, who returned home for Chhath festivities and have not yet gone back to their places of work, are the "X factor" in the assembly polls.

IMAGE: Voters wait in queues to cast their vote in the Bihar elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former political strategist, whose fledgeling party is said to have caught the imagination of "pravasis", according to various surveys and opinion polls, made the claim a day after the first phase of voting registered a record 64.66 per cent turnout.

"The highest voter turnout since Independence confirms what we have always been saying -- there is a very strong yearning for change in Bihar where the people have been caught in a political rut for about 30 years," said Kishor.

 

He claimed that the people now had a glimmer of hope with his one-year-old party emerging as an alternative that was viable.

Berating the NDA, which has been in power since 2005, the Jan Suraaj Party founder said, "These people had thought that they can win by offering some doles to women. Yes, women turned up in large numbers, but it is the migrants who are the X factor in this election."

"Having returned home for the festivities, they have stayed back and are encouraging their family members to go out and vote. Their impact is something to watch out for," he asserted.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Haven't done anything for my family: Nitish's appeal ahead of polls
Haven't done anything for my family: Nitish's appeal ahead of polls
Nitish, Lalu, Tejashwi vote as Bihar votes in 1st phase
Nitish, Lalu, Tejashwi vote as Bihar votes in 1st phase
'No Leader Like Nitish Babu In Bihar'
'No Leader Like Nitish Babu In Bihar'
'Mahagathbandan Lost Steam After Vote Chori Campaign'
'Mahagathbandan Lost Steam After Vote Chori Campaign'
Lalu's sons, deputy CMs in fray as Bihar votes in 1st phase
Lalu's sons, deputy CMs in fray as Bihar votes in 1st phase

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Asus Unleashes ROG Xbox Ally Consoles In India

webstory image 2

8 Ways To Ensure Your Diet Is Low Sodium

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Smartest People

VIDEOS

We are Not against SIR Mithun Chakraborty fires back at Rahul Gandhi over vote theft accusations1:41

We are Not against SIR Mithun Chakraborty fires back at...

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at Mumbai Airport1:39

ICC Women world cup star Jemimah Rodrigues spotted at...

Modi became PM through chunav chori Rahul Gandhis big charge against BJP gives msg to Gen Z3:03

Modi became PM through chunav chori Rahul Gandhis big...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO