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Ketan Kadam's Bail Rejected in Mithi River Desilting Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 22:22 IST

A Mumbai court rejected Ketan Kadam's bail application, identifying him as the alleged mastermind behind the Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam involving bribery and manipulation of BMC contracts.

Photographs: @mybmcWardL/X

Photographs: @mybmcWardL/X

Key Points

  • Ketan Kadam, alleged mastermind of the Mithi River desilting scam, has been denied bail by a Mumbai court.
  • The court cited Kadam's involvement in causing wrongful loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
  • Kadam is accused of conspiring with BMC officials and contractors to manipulate tender conditions.
  • The charges include providing bribes such as air tickets and luxury hotel stays to BMC officials.
  • The court deemed Kadam an influential person who could tamper with evidence if released.

A Mumbai court denied bail to alleged middleman Ketan Kadam in the Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting scam case after calling him the "mastermind of the criminal conspiracy".

His bail plea was rejected earlier this week by Additional Sessions Judge N G Shukla. In the reasoned order made available on Friday, the court noted that Kadam was involved in the serious offence of causing wrongful loss to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

 

"I find there are serious charges against the applicant showing he is the mastermind of the criminal conspiracy," the court said.

It was Kadam's third attempt at seeking bail since his arrest in May 2025.

Details of the Mithi River Desilting Scam

As per the prosecution, the BMC had given contracts of desilting Mithi river at multiple sites to different companies by inviting tenders between 2019 to 2024.

It alleged that Kadam, chief executive officer (CEO) of Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd, conspired with BMC officials and contractors for inserting such terms and conditions in the tender that compelled contractors to hire machines from his firm.

As per the probe agency, charges against Kadam include paying for air tickets and luxury hotel stays for BMC officials during visits to Delhi and Kerala prior to the machine purchases.

Voluminous documents, which are part of the chargesheet, show Kadam had compelled contractors to execute an agreement with his company to hire machines at exorbitant rates, the court observed.

The court said the applicant is an influential person who may tamper with evidence if released on bail.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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