Microsoft Techie Quits Over Israel's Actions

Vaniya Agarwal, the techie who famously kicked up a shindig at Microsoft's 50th anniversary event over its alleged complicity in Israel's actions in Gaza, has resigned from the company. April 11 will be her last day with the Redmond, USA-based tech major.

IMAGE: Vaniya Agarwal, left. Photograph: Courtesy, vaniya_agrawal/X

In her e-mail to Microsoft employees, Vaniya wrote, 'My name is Vaniya, and after 1.5 years as a software engineer at this company, I've decided to leave Microsoft. My last day is next Friday, April 11. You may have seen me stand up earlier today to call out Satya during his speech at the Microsoft 50th anniversary.'

Vaniya shot to fame last week when, on Microsoft's 50th anniversary, she denounced the company's leadership for enabling the Israeli government's genocide in Gaza with artificial intelligence.

Vaniya's outburst, which went viral online, came at the event which had Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates, former CEO Steve Barmer and current chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on stage.

In the viral video (external link) Vaniya can be heard stating, 'You all are hypocrites. 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been murdered by Microsoft technology. Shame on you, cut ties with Israel.'

The incident caused much embarrassment to Microsoft bosses, with another software engineer Ibtihal Aboussad walking up towards the stage where an executive was announcing new product features and a long-term vision for Microsoft's AI ambitions.

'You claim that you care about using AI for good but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military,' Aboussad shouted at Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman.

'Fifty thousand people have died and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region,' Aboussad, who is of Moroccan origin, said before being led away by security from the event.

Vaniya, taking to her X account later, posted an article from medium (external link) where she wrote, 'Just days ago, it was revealed that Israel killed fifteen paramedics and rescue workers in Gaza, executing them one by one, before burying them in the sand -- yet another horrific war crime. Meanwhile, our labor powers this genocide, and I cannot, in good conscience, be part of a company that participates in this violent injustice.'

Quoting an Associated Press report Vaniya wrote, 'Recent reports by AP (external link) have exposed Microsoft's critical role in enabling Israel's apartheid regime and the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza'.

'All this begs the question, which 'people' are we empowering with our technology? The oppressors enforcing an apartheid regime? The war criminals committing a genocide?' she wrote.

'Unfortunately, at this point, it's irrefutable that Microsoft is complicit -- they are a digital manufacturer that powers surveillance, apartheid, and genocide. And by working for this company, we are all complicit.'

She ended the note by stating, 'Farewell and Free Palestine'.

Associated Press stated that Microsoft asked Vaniya and Aboussad to leave the company.

As per Vaniya's LinkedIn profile, which continues to identify her as a software engineer at Microsoft, she had done two stints at Amazon prior to her joining Microsoft. She had begun her professional life as entrepreneur with Etsy, the ecommerce site, in April 2012, and subsequently worked as a tea consultant and medical assistant/receptionist.

A bachelor of science in software engineering, Vaniya graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA.

It appears that she is American by birth, so unlike some students at Ivy League universities who have been arrested and have had their Green Cards revoked for protesting against Israel last year, Vaniya will elude Trumpanian actions that challenge the right to free speech which America has long been famous for.