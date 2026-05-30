How Telangana's Skills University Is Shaping Tech Talent

Microsoft's hiring of 11 students from Telangana's Young India Skills University (YISU) highlights the success of skill-based education in preparing students for tech industry jobs.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Microsoft hired 11 students from YISU's Data Center Management course.

YISU was established in 2024 to transform higher education through skill-based learning.

The hired students will receive an annual package of Rs 7 lakhs.

Telangana's Chief Minister hailed the success of YISU's industry-focused skills development.

YISU is expanding with new B.Tech and B.Sc streams in the upcoming academic year.

Eleven of 14 students of the Data Center Management Course at YISU of the Telangana government were hired by tech giant Microsoft.

Young India Skills University (YISU) was established on August 1, 2024 through an Act of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, with a vision to "transform higher education through skill-based and industry-aligned learning".

Microsoft's Investment in Telangana Talent

"11 out of 14 students of the Data Center Management course at YISU were absorbed by Microsoft at a package of Rs 7 lakhs per annum," an official release said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed the appointment of the 11 students with Microsoft, saying he is thrilled to see the vision of YISU becoming a reality.

Government Support for Skills Development

"The success of our policy to focus on industry-class, skills development of world-class standards is both endorsed and exemplified by this report of @Microsoft hiring 11 students of our #YoungIndiaSkillsUniversity (YISU) in the Data Centre Management course," he said in a post on X.

YISU's Expansion Plans

"This is just the beginning. We are scaling up, YISU is launching new B.Tech & B.Sc streams this academic year," he said.

The state-of-the-art permanent campus of YISU at the 'Bharat Future City' being developed by the state government on city outskirts is shaping up phenomenally well, he said.

He asserted that the future of Telangana is in the hands of our youth and that the state's youth have a great future in all fields.