MHA orders probe into Parliament security breach

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside the new Parliament building after a major security breach occurred during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, officials said.

The inquiry committee, headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh, along with members from other security agencies and experts, will find out the lapse in the security of Parliament and recommend action, an MHA spokesperson said.

"On a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident. The inquiry committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Anish Dayal Singh, Director General, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the spokesperson said.

The committee will probe the reasons for the breach in security, identify lapses, and recommend further action, he said.

"The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the spokesperson said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans, and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the parliament premises, prompting the police to get into action and round up the duo.