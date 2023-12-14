News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MHA orders probe into Parliament security breach

MHA orders probe into Parliament security breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 14, 2023 01:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The committee will probe the reasons for the breach in security, identify lapses, and recommend further action.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel stand guard outside the new Parliament building after a major security breach occurred during the ongoing Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday ordered a probe into the Parliament security breach incident following a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, officials said.

The inquiry committee, headed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Anish Dayal Singh, along with members from other security agencies and experts, will find out the lapse in the security of Parliament and recommend action, an MHA spokesperson said.

 

"On a request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the MHA has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach incident. The inquiry committee has been set up under the chairmanship of Anish Dayal Singh, Director General, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts," the spokesperson said.

The committee will probe the reasons for the breach in security, identify lapses, and recommend further action, he said.

"The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," the spokesperson said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans, and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the parliament premises, prompting the police to get into action and round up the duo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'Intruders were heading to PM's seat'
'The security response was very slow'
'The security response was very slow'
Parliament ex-security chief points fingers at lapses
Parliament ex-security chief points fingers at lapses
He's good boy, but hang him if guilty: Intruder's dad
He's good boy, but hang him if guilty: Intruder's dad
LS intruder is an e-rickshaw driver from Lucknow
LS intruder is an e-rickshaw driver from Lucknow
Major security breach in LS, intruders release smoke
Major security breach in LS, intruders release smoke
Oppn demands Shah's statement on security breach
Oppn demands Shah's statement on security breach
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan

Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan

Parl breach well planned, 5 of 6 accused held: Cops

Parl breach well planned, 5 of 6 accused held: Cops

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances