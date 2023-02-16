News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mevani seeks probe into Solanki's death; Dalits plan all-India march on Feb 19

Mevani seeks probe into Solanki's death; Dalits plan all-India march on Feb 19

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 16, 2023 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Thursday demanded probe by a special investigation team into the death of a student of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to find out whether it was a case of murder, caste discrimination or ragging.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jignesh Mevani meets family members of Darshan Solanki, who committed suicide at IIT Mumbai’s hostel, during a condolence meeting in Ahmedabad, February 16, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

After meeting the Ahmedabad-based family members of Darshan Solanki (18), who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a IIT hostel building on Sunday, Mevani said the Dalit community suspects it to be a case of murder, caste discrimination or ragging.

 

The Congress leader from Gujarat said the Dalit community has given a call for a nationwide candle march on February 19 in support of Solanki, who was a first-year student of B.Tech (chemical) course.

A Mumbai police team visited Solanki's house in Ahmedabad on Thursday to record the statements of his family members in connection with his death.

Mevani said, "Darshan's father Ramesh Solanki told me that he was not even allowed to see the face of his dead son when he went there to collect the body. He was told different things over phone by the institute, and the IIT Bombay professors told different stories. The entire issue appears suspicious."

He claimed officials were not ready to hand over the papers regarding the accidental death case registered at a police station in Mumbai to the student's father, and the dean and other officials of the IIT did not behave with him in the sensitive manner required in the given situation.

"Since the incident is suspicious, the student's family members and the Dalit community believe this could be the case of murder, caste-based discrimination and ragging," Mevani said.

He said the government should form an SIT comprising "non-corrupt police officers with integrity" to conduct a probe into the case and to find out the truth.

Mevani also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene into the matter, meet the grieving family members and order the kind of investigation demanded by them.

He said Solanki was a bright student who managed to secure admission in the prestigious institute at a time when improper implementation of the reservation policy has led to only a few students from the Dalit and tribal communities getting admission in such institutes.

"Probably, Darshan was a victim of the similar form of discrimination experienced by Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi due to which he committed suicide at the IIT Bombay," Mevani claimed.

Vemula, a research scholar of the University of Hyderabad, allegedly hanged himself in a hostel room in 2016.

Tadvi, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in 2019. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Dead IIT Bombay student's family suspects murder
Dead IIT Bombay student's family suspects murder
IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from hostel building
IIT-Bombay student jumps to death from hostel building
Why did Darshan Solanki have to die?
Why did Darshan Solanki have to die?
60% private insurers see rapid rise in fraud
60% private insurers see rapid rise in fraud
New PIL in SC against blocking of BBC's Modi docu
New PIL in SC against blocking of BBC's Modi docu
Markets end marginally higher; Mahindra jumps 5.58%
Markets end marginally higher; Mahindra jumps 5.58%
England dominate proceedings on opening day vs NZ
England dominate proceedings on opening day vs NZ
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

IIT-Bombay rejects caste bias in student's suicide

IIT-Bombay rejects caste bias in student's suicide

Students body seeks IIT Bombay director's resignation

Students body seeks IIT Bombay director's resignation

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances