News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meta acts against 2.29 cr contents by Indians on Facebook, Insta in Nov

Meta acts against 2.29 cr contents by Indians on Facebook, Insta in Nov

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 22, 2022 14:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Social media giant Meta took action against more than 2.29 crore pieces of content created by Indian users on Facebook and Instagram in November, according to India Monthly Report released by the company on Thursday.

The company took action on over 1.95 crore pieces of content on Facebook and 33.9 lakh pieces of content on Instagram, according to the data shared in the report.

The company actioned over 1.49 crore spam content, followed by 18 lakh content related to "adult nudity and sexual activity", 12 lakh pertaining to "violent and graphic content" etc, on Facebook on its own.

 

On Instagram, Meta took action 10 lakh of content related to suicide and self-injury, 7.27 lakh content related to violent content, 7.12 lakh adult nudity and sexual activity content, 4.84 lakh of content related to bullying or harassment, 2.25 lakh of content that it identified as promoting "violence and incitement" besides action on other content that violated its guidelines.

Meta received 2,368 complaints under the IT Rules of 2021 from Instagram users where the highest number of complaints was for an account being hacked (939), followed by fake profile (891), bullying or harassment (136), content showing the user in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act (94) etc.

"Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 1,124 cases," Meta said.

The company acted on 555 complaints of fake profiles, 253 on accounts being hacked,31 on bullying or harassment, 30 on content showing the user in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act.

The social media giant received 889 complaints under the IT Rules of 2021 on Facebook for which it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 511 cases.

Facebook users mostly complained about their accounts being hacked followed by lost access to pages that the users managed, bullying or harassment, and content showing users in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act, according to the report. The company resolved all the complaints of users about losing access to pages.

However, in the case of fake profiles, it acted only on 73 complaints, hacked account 40, bullying or harassment 29 and only 17 complaints of content showing the user in nudity or partial nudity or in a sexual act, as per the report.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Did FB fail to stop hate-filled user content in India?
Did FB fail to stop hate-filled user content in India?
'We've reduced hate speech by half'
'We've reduced hate speech by half'
Facebook renamed as 'Meta' in rebranding exercise
Facebook renamed as 'Meta' in rebranding exercise
The Vikram Gokhale You Never Knew
The Vikram Gokhale You Never Knew
Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Pele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
Meet the Congress women yatris of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Meet the Congress women yatris of Bharat Jodo Yatra
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, Day 1, 2nd Test
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, Day 1, 2nd Test
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

2.7 cr content pieces actioned in India in Sep: Meta

2.7 cr content pieces actioned in India in Sep: Meta

FB, Instagram saw huge spike in hate speech in April

FB, Instagram saw huge spike in hate speech in April

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances