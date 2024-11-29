News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Met Adanis several times but...: Jagan denies bribery charges

Met Adanis several times but...: Jagan denies bribery charges

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2024 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

YSRCP top leader and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday strongly refuted allegations of payment of bribes to Andhra Pradesh officials by the Adani Group for solar power purchases during his party-led government, and said his name was not mentioned anywhere in a United States court's indictment on the matter.

IMAGE: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with businessman Gautam Adani. Photograph: @gautam_adani/X

In his first reaction days after the controversy broke out, Reddy also said he had met the Adanis (Gautam Adani or any of his family members) several times during his tenure as the CM of Andhra Pradesh which was "not unusual".

"Nowhere it mentions that incentives were offered to me because there is no way anybody can offer incentives to me, first of all. And businessmen meeting heads of states is not unusual.This in fact is an ordinary practice," he told reporters.

 

He further said the allegations of bribes are all hearsay and nobody has said that Jagan or somebody has taken bribes.

"There was no mention of my name. Please go through whatever those people (in the US) have said. Somebody should be a fool to name me or anybody else because I never dealt with them," said Reddy, who was the CM of Andhra Pradesh between 2019 and 2024.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by the US Department of Justice over his role in a years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials, in exchange for favourable solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

Reddy said the agreement was between AP DISCOMS (buyer) and SECI (seller) and there was no third party involved.

"And where is any third-party there. If somebody is so foolish and so stupid and somebody goes by hearsay and speaks some kind of nonsense and stupidity, nobody can help," he said.

Describing the agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) as 'historic,' the former CM said that with the power supply agreement with SECI at Rs 2.49 per unit, the state would be saving over Rs one lakh crore over 25 years.

Giving the chronological order of the events, the YSRCP chief said the state government received a letter from SECI offering 7000 MW of Solar Power at Rs 2.49 per unit waiving Inter-state transmission system (ISTS) charges on September 15, 2021 and the agreement was signed on December 1, 2021.

On the reports that Gujarat Discoms got a cheaper price than that of AP, he said there were no interstate transmission charges as the power is produced within the western state itself.

Replying to a query on what would happen if the present government scraps the deal with SECI, Reddy said "Nobody is so insane to scrap this kind of deal".

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier said the state government was in possession of the "chargesheet reports" filed in the US related to the alleged bribery and 'promised' to act on the alleged irregularities.

The allegations involving the YSRCP regime and Adani group have hurt the prestige and brand image of the southern state, Naidu had said and termed it as a "very sad development".

The former CM further said he would file a defamation case to the tune of Rs 100 crore against some vernacular dailies for allegedly distorting the facts and publishing stories, if they do not apologise within 48 hours.

Earlier too, the opposition YSRCP had said its government had no direct agreement with the Adani Group, and that the power sale pact signed in 2021 was between the SECI and AP Discoms.

It had last week said the power procurement of 7,000 MW was approved by AP Electricity Regulatory Commission in November, 2021 after which the Power Sale Agreement (PSA) was signed on December 1, 2021 between SECI and AP Discoms.

Referring to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's remarks that the state's financial position has gone for a toss during the previous regime, Reddy said, "This is an organised, orchestrated mud-slinging activity which is happening".

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
US Accuses Adani Of Bribing Officials
Bribery charges are credit negative for Adani: Moody's
Bribery charges are credit negative for Adani: Moody's
US SEC summons Adani, nephew Sagar in bribery case
US SEC summons Adani, nephew Sagar in bribery case
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Shocking! 16-yr-old raped in moving ambulance in MP
Zoya's Zabardast Style
Zoya's Zabardast Style
MFs seek relaxation in rules to prevent mkt abuse
MFs seek relaxation in rules to prevent mkt abuse
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Hum Bharat Ke Log: New Rediff Series
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
TDP Reacts Cautiously To Adani Charges
TDP Reacts Cautiously To Adani Charges
Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties
Adani Issue Won't Affect India-US Ties

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances