News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Key Cong meet today to finalise manifesto, candidates

Key Cong meet today to finalise manifesto, candidates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 19, 2024 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress Working Committee, the party's top decision-making body, held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss and approve the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. Other senior leaders, including Ambika Soni, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Ajay Maken and Kumari Selja were also present.

The manifesto committee of the party has already sent the draft document to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for its nod. The CWC would grant its approval and give a final shape to the draft manifesto which carries the five 'guarantees' for justice.

 

The party is fighting the elections on the issue of 'five nyay' (justices) -- 'Bhagidari Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Yuva Nyay' -- giving 25 guarantees, five for each nyay, which have been announced by the Congress president Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said the party's Central Election Committee (CEC), chaired by Kharge, would discuss and finalise its candidates for remaining seats in the evening.

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!
2024 Challenge For INDIA Grows Every Day!
Revealed! BJP's gameplan to breach 400+ LS seats
Revealed! BJP's gameplan to breach 400+ LS seats
Can These States Scuttle BJP In 2024?
Can These States Scuttle BJP In 2024?
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
Yoga guru Ramdev summoned by SC over Patanjali ads
40-yr-old fintech gurus need 60-yr-olds to handhold
40-yr-old fintech gurus need 60-yr-olds to handhold
How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?
How much will Congress's election guarantees cost?
How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy
How Saira Banu Made Shashi Kapoor Happy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is Congress serious about elections?

Is Congress serious about elections?

Is The Congress Doomed?

Is The Congress Doomed?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances