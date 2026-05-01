HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Jailed For Hoisting Khalistani Flag In Punjab

Two Jailed For Hoisting Khalistani Flag In Punjab

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 01, 2026 14:20 IST

An NIA court has sentenced two men to imprisonment for hoisting a Khalistani flag in Punjab, revealing the reach of designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his organisation Sikhs for Justice.

Key Points

  • Two men, Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh, have been sentenced to jail for hoisting a Khalistani flag on a government building in Moga, Punjab.
  • The act was instigated by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a designated terrorist and general counsel for Sikhs for Justice.
  • The convicts also insulted the Indian national flag during the incident.
  • Pannun had offered rewards for hoisting Khalistani flags, including at the Red Fort and government offices.

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court has convicted and sentenced two men to imprisonment for hoisting a Khalistani flag on a government building in Punjab's Moga at the instigation of Sikhs for Justice general counsel and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The accused, identified as Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh, residents of Moga, have been sentenced to five years and six months in jail, along with a fine of Rs 16,000 each, by the court at SAS Nagar in Mohali, a statement issued by the NIA said.

 

NIA Chargesheet and Absconders

The NIA had earlier chargesheeted the duo, along with two other arrested accused, and two USA-based absconders -- Pannun and his associate Rana Singh alias Harpreet Singh.

Pannu and Harpreet, also a member of the SFJ, were declared proclaimed offenders in the case by the Mohali special court in 2021.

Details of the Khalistani Flag Incident

The case pertains to a 2020 incident in which Inderjeet and Jaspal hoisted a Khalistani flag at the deputy commissioner's office in Moga on August 14, a day ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The duo, acting on Pannun's instigation, entered the administrative complex of the deputy commissioner's office and climbed atop the building and hoisted a saffron-yellow coloured flag, with the word 'KHALISTAN' printed on it, the probe agency said.

They had also insulted the Indian national flag by cutting its rope, causing it to fall on the ground, and dragged the tricolour by the rope, it said.

Financial Incentives for Anti-India Activities

Investigations in the case had revealed that Harpreet had paid Inderjeet and Jaspal to carry out these acts, the NIA said. Pannun had earlier, between 10th and 11th August 2020, uploaded a video on social media urging residents of Punjab and Haryana to hoist Khalistani flags.

He even announced a USD 125,000 reward for any Indian youth who would hoist a Khalistani flag at the Red Fort, and USD 2,500 for hoisting the flag at any government office, the NIA said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

NIA to attach properties of designated Khalistani terrorists
NIA to attach properties of designated Khalistani terrorists
NIA seizes properties of Canada-based 'terrorist' who threatened Hindus
NIA seizes properties of Canada-based 'terrorist' who threatened Hindus
Himachal seals borders after Khalistani flags surfaced
Himachal seals borders after Khalistani flags surfaced
NIA books designated terrorist Pannun, SFJ for threats to Air India flyers
NIA books designated terrorist Pannun, SFJ for threats to Air India flyers
Pro-Khalistan leader Pannun booked for threatening Amritsar temple officials
Pro-Khalistan leader Pannun booked for threatening Amritsar temple officials

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vanishing Echo: A Journey Into Lost Sounds

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Elite Commandos Guard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat3:01

Elite Commandos Guard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat

Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval pay tribute to Balbir Punj in Delhi1:30

Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval pay tribute to Balbir Punj...

Robot dogs with Kim Jong Un and Musk heads roam around Berlin museum1:06

Robot dogs with Kim Jong Un and Musk heads roam around...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO