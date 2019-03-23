Mehbooba to contest Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag

March 23, 2019 19:57 IST

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will be the People Democratic Party candidate from Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency but the party has decided not to field any candidates for Jammu and Udhampur seats in a bid to prevent division of "secular votes".

Photograph: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has represented the Anantnag constituency on two previous occasions: from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2018.

Announcing the party candidates, PDP chief Mehbooba said Aga Mohsin will be the party candidate for Srinagar seat.

"I will contest from Anantnag seat, " she told reporters.

The party has already named former employees' union leader Abdul Qayoom Wani for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Mehbooba said the parliamentary board of the party, which met earlier on Saturday, decided not to field any candidates from the two Lok Sabha seats in Jammu region.

"The opposition front is not functioning as it should have but we have taken a unilateral decision to not field candidates from these seats so that the secular vote does not get divided," she said.

Mehbooba said her party had taken around 1.75 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu seat and over 30,000 in Udhampur seat.

She said the party has not taken a decision yet on the Ladakh parliamentary seat.