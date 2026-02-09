HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Meghalaya orders judicial probe into coal mine blast

Meghalaya orders judicial probe into coal mine blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 09, 2026 12:30 IST

x

The explosion happened last week at the illegal mine in the remote Thangsku area in Mynsngat village.

IMAGE: Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Meghalaya government orders a judicial inquiry into the illegal coal mine blast that killed 27.
  • The inquiry will investigate the circumstances of the mining incident and fix responsibility.
  • Rat-hole mining was banned in Meghalaya in 2014, but illegal extraction continues.
  • The blast triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced a judicial inquiry into the blast at the illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district that claimed the lives of 27 people.

The explosion happened last week at the illegal mine in the remote Thangsku area in Mynsngat village.

 

'The Government has decided to constitute a Judicial Inquiry Commission under the Commission of Inquiry Act to investigate the recent tragic mining incident in Mynsngat -- Thangsko area in East Jaintia Hills,' Sangma said in a post on X.

The blast had triggered a massive search and rescue operation, involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, district administration and local volunteers.

The operation continued for days before all the bodies were recovered.

A senior officer of the Home Department said the judicial inquiry would examine the circumstances leading to the incident, fix responsibility and recommend measures to prevent such tragedies in future.

Rat-hole mining in Meghalaya was prohibited by the National Green Tribunal in 2014 due to environmental concerns.

Despite the ban, instances of illegal coal extraction continue to be reported from various districts.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Meghalaya Blast Exposes Dangers Of Rat-Hole Mining
Meghalaya Blast Exposes Dangers Of Rat-Hole Mining
Meghalaya Mine Blast: Death, Rescue and Despair
Meghalaya Mine Blast: Death, Rescue and Despair
'The lives of coal miners don't matter'
'The lives of coal miners don't matter'
4 killed in Jharkhand coal mine collapse
4 killed in Jharkhand coal mine collapse
The DESPICABLE illegal mining HORROR of India
The DESPICABLE illegal mining HORROR of India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Gautam Gambhir hosts a 'special' dinner for members of the Indian T20 cricket team2:34

Gautam Gambhir hosts a 'special' dinner for members of...

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party0:51

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration0:30

Salman Khan attends RSS 100-Year Celebration

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO