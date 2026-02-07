HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meghalaya Mine Blast: Death, Rescue and Despair

Meghalaya Mine Blast: Death, Rescue and Despair

REDIFF NEWS
February 07, 2026

A devastating blast at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, claimed 18 lives on February 5, 2026.

The tragedy highlights the dangers of unregulated mining operations in the region. Rescue efforts continued as families mourned the loss, and authorities worked to locate missing miners amid the disaster.

 

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine site in East Jaintia Hills on Friday to rescue trapped mine workers. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: An NDRF team arrives at the site on Friday to rescue trapped mine workers after a blast at an illegal rat-hole coal mine on Thursday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: The blast claimed 18 lives. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Family members and others gather at the disaster site in East Jaintia Hills on Friday, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

.Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

Photographs curated by and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
Source: ANI
