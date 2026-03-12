Meghalaya CM Defiant: Stays Put Despite Threat to Residence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stands firm, refusing to relocate despite threats to his residence during the Garo Hills unrest, and urges peace and dialogue amidst election-related violence.

Key Points Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma received information about a potential attack on his residence in Tura amid unrest.

Despite security advice, CM Sangma refused to relocate, stating he is not afraid and trusts in God.

Clashes over Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) elections led to fatalities and the postponement of polls.

CM Sangma appealed for peace and dialogue, urging citizens to refrain from violence and vandalism.

Invoking his father's legacy, CM Sangma reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of the people and the Garo community.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said he had been advised to move to a safer location after receiving information about a possible attack on his residence amid the ongoing unrest in the Garo Hills region, but he did not relocate as he was not afraid.

The chief minister, who belongs to the Garo community, also appealed for peace in a video message on Wednesday.

Sangma said he was informed that different groups and several individuals were heading towards his residence with the intention to burn his house at Tura, the headquarters of West Garo Hills, and attack his family.

"Based on this information and in accordance with my security protocol, I was advised to move to another place. However, I did not leave, and I did not agree to relocate, because I am not afraid," he said.

Sangma said his life was in the hands of God, and he would not be intimidated by threats.

Garo Hills Unrest and Election Violence

Clashes between tribals and non-tribals over filing nomination papers in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHACD) elections left two people dead on Tuesday. Mobile internet services were suspended in five districts of the region on Wednesday, while curfew has also been imposed in West Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts. The government postponed the April 10 polls in view of the violence.

Invoking the legacy of his father, former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, the CM said he drew courage from him and remained committed to working for the welfare of the people.

"I am also an Aâ¢chik (Garo), and the blood of P A Sangma runs in me. I draw courage from his legacy. I love my community deeply, and I am working for the cause of our people with utmost integrity and honesty," he said.

Appeal for Peace and Dialogue

Amid the prevailing unrest, Sangma appealed to citizens to maintain peace and refrain from acts of violence and vandalism.

He said incidents of destruction of government properties and religious places, intrusion into homes and disturbance to families were being reported.

"Such actions do not reflect the values of our community and society," he said.

He urged people to resolve the situation through dialogue and not violence.

"Whatever situation we are facing today can only be resolved through dialogue. Let us not resort to violence. Instead, let us respect our systems, put our community and our state first, and work together to restore peace," he added.