Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over indigenous equipment to the Indian Army at the ministry of defence, August 16, 2022.

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri with the Soldier of The Future as General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande, chief of the army staff, looks on. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, chief of the air staff, Admiral Radhakrishan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, and General Manoj C Pande at the event. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh hands over the indigenously-developed Hand Held Thermal Imager (Uncooled) to the Indian Army as General Manoj C Pande looks on. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri and the COAS with the Future Infantry Soldier. Photograph: PTI Photo

