The National Dairy Research Institute at Karnal, Haryana, has developed India's first cloned female calf.

Ganga weighs 32 kg and is part of the government's push to increase milk production.

This breed of Gir calf can produce more than 15 litres of milk per day.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com