Home  » News » Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case

Medha Patkar arrested in 24-yr-old defamation case

April 25, 2025 17:49 IST

Social activist Medha Patkar was arrested in New Delhi on Friday, two days after a court issued a non-bailable warrant against her for not furnishing probation bonds in a 24-year-old defamation case, an official said.

IMAGE: Social Activist Medha Patkar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The case was filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

A police team reached Patkar's residence in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area in the morning and took her into custody, they said.

 

"We have executed the NBW and Medha Patkar has been arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The arrest comes after Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vishal Singh on April 8 granted Patkar a one-year probation, observing that the offence did not merit imprisonment and cited her contributions as the leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) and recipient of several awards.

According to the order, Patkar was directed to furnish probation bonds by April 23.

However, with no compliance on record, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
