News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » MDMK chief Vaiko convicted in sedition case

MDMK chief Vaiko convicted in sedition case

July 05, 2019 12:58 IST

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief Vaiko was on Friday convicted by a Chennai court in a sedition case filed in 2009 by the Tamil Nadu government.

He was sentenced to simple imprisonment for a year.

 

Judge J Shanthi held him guilty of the offence of sedition.

Vaiko, who was present in the court, said he never sought any leniency.

A petition was filed to suspend the conviction enabling an appeal against the order. Subsequently, the conviction and sentence were stayed for one month.

Police had registered a case under section 124(A) of IPC (sedition) against Vaiko for the speech he made while releasing his book "Naan Kutram Sattugiren,"(I am Making the Accusation) in 2009.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Once a political tiger, now who cares?

Once a political tiger, now who cares?

Will winner take all in Tamil Nadu?

Will winner take all in Tamil Nadu?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use