Home  » News » MCOCA slapped on fugitive gangster in London

MCOCA slapped on fugitive gangster in London

Source: PTI
November 06, 2025 11:19 IST

The Pune police have slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) on fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, against whom multiple cases are pending, an official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ghaywal's associates had allegedly shot and injured a man and attacked another with a sharp weapon in a road rage incident in the Kothrud area of Pune in September.

He faces numerous cases, including murder, extortion, assault, illegal possession of weapons (Arms Act), and fraud related to obtaining a passport.

 

The Kothrud police on Wednesday invoked provisions of the MCOCA against the city-based gangster, the official said on Wednesday.

The British high commission in India last month confirmed that Ghaywal is in London on a 'visitor' visa, and also informed the UK authorities back home about the revocation of his passport, police earlier said.

The Pune police had suspected that Ghaywal was in the United Kingdom. Hence, they contacted the British high commission seeking his detention and deportation.

The gangster is believed to have fled India by fraudulently obtaining a passport.

The Pune police have already issued a lookout notice for Ghaywal and sought a blue corner notice through Interpol. 

A few days before he disappeared, a case had been registered against Ghaywal in Pune after his associates allegedly shot and injured a person in the Kothrud area of Pune following a road rage incident on September 18.

Source: PTI
