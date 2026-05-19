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Home  » News » MCD Adds New Road Sweepers To Tackle Delhi's Dust Pollution

MCD Adds New Road Sweepers To Tackle Delhi's Dust Pollution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 19:11 IST

Delhi's Municipal Corporation enhances its sanitation efforts by introducing new mechanical road sweeping machines to combat dust pollution and improve the city's air quality under the National Clean Air Programme.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Delhi's MCD introduces eight new mechanical road sweeping machines to combat dust pollution.
  • The machines were procured under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to improve Delhi's air quality.
  • The new sweepers will operate on roads with a right-of-way of 60 feet or more, increasing mechanised sweeping coverage.
  • The mechanised sweepers aim to improve sanitation worker safety by reducing manual cleaning on busy roads.
  • Each machine costs Rs 58.69 lakh and has an estimated operational life of 10 years.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday inducted eight new truck-mounted Mechanical Road Sweeping (MRS) machines into its sanitation fleet to strengthen mechanised cleaning and curb dust pollution in the national capital.

Boosting Delhi's Air Quality

An official statement said the Government of India procured the machines under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiative. They will deploy these machines on roads with a right-of-way of 60 feet or more to improve the coverage and frequency of mechanised sweeping.

 

Mayor's Perspective on New Sanitation Fleet

Speaking at the event, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the machines would help reduce dust pollution and contribute towards improving Delhi's air quality.

"The objective of expanding the existing fleet is to increase the coverage and frequency of mechanised road sweeping in Delhi, especially on roads having a right of way of 60 feet or more," the Mayor said.

Improving Sanitation Worker Safety

Wahi said the mechanised sweepers would improve the safety of sanitation workers by reducing the need for manual cleaning on busy roads and central verges.

Operation and Maintenance

According to the statement, the machines will function under a comprehensive operation and maintenance model to ensure regular upkeep and optimum utilisation.

Cost and Quality Assurance

The Mayor said IIT Delhi carried out a quality inspection of the vehicles.

Each machine was procured for Rs 58.69 lakh and has an estimated operational life of 10 years, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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