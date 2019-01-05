Mayawati, Akhilesh finalise seat sharing deal for 2019 poll: Sources

January 05, 2019 00:10 IST

IMAGE: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav share the stage at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru during Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, May 23, 2018. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday moved closer to finalise the seat-sharing formula ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Sources in the Samajwadi Party said Yadav met Mayawati in New Delhi to discuss the final nitty-gritties of the proposed alliance.

Though there was no official word from both the parties, the sources claimed that two Uttar Pradesh-based political outfits will contest 37 Lok Sabha seats each.

The northern state has 80 Lok Sabha seats.

They added the remaining seats would be left for the Congress, the Rashtriya Lok Dal and other smaller parties.