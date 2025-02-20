25k security personnel, 50k attendees: Delhi CM to take oath at Ramlila

More than 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Delhi for Thursday's oath ceremony of the new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan, a police officer said.

IMAGE: Security personnel inspect the Ramlila Maidan on the eve of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi in New Delhi on February 19, 2025. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo

The ceremony is likely to be attended by top party leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-governed states.

"We have deployed more than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces," the officer said and added "robust" security arrangements were in place to maintain law and order.

"More than 5,000 police and paramilitary force personnel are deployed in and around Ramlila Maidan. Around 2,500 strategic points were identified where heavy deployment has already been made," he added.

IMAGE: Preparations underway on the eve of the oath-taking ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister, at Ramlila Maidan. Photograph: ANI Photo

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, capping 11 days of suspense over who would get the top post following the BJP's return to power after more than 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Gupta (50) was chosen as Leader of the House in the Delhi assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting late on Wednesday, senior BJP leader Ravishankar Prasad announced.

Gupta later met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and staked claim to form the government.

Only authorised people will be allowed near the venue and a proper traffic plan has been chalked out, the police said.

IMAGE: Multiple layers of barricades will be set up to ensure the dignitaries' safety and security. Photograph: ANI Photo

Along with other emergency response teams, multiple layers of barricades will be set up to ensure the dignitaries' safety and security.

Around 50,000 people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and chief ministers of National Democratic Alliance-governed states, among others, are expected to attend the ceremony.

The police said commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, and SWAT teams had been deployed at strategic locations while snipers were positioned at high-rise buildings nearby.

Every nook and cranny are being monitored through AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras, they added.