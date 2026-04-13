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Home  » News » Masoom Sharma Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Indecent Language at Dehradun College Event

Masoom Sharma Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Indecent Language at Dehradun College Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 13, 2026 20:14 IST

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma is facing legal trouble after allegedly using indecent language during a performance at a DAV College event in Dehradun, sparking a police investigation and public outcry.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma is under investigation for allegedly using offensive language at a DAV College event in Dehradun.
  • A police case has been registered against Sharma under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following complaints from student representatives.
  • The complaint alleges Sharma's language hurt the sentiments of students and the public during the college event.
  • Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the event but left before the alleged misconduct occurred; MLA Umesh Kumar was present.

Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma has been booked for allegedly using indecent, obscene and offensive language from the stage during a DAV College event here, police said on Monday.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said that based on videos surfacing on social media regarding the incident and a complaint filed by Pranchal Nauni, a student representative of the 'Satyam Shivam' student organisation at the college, a case was registered against the singer on Sunday.

 

The complaint alleged that during the event on Saturday, which was organised by the students' union, Sharma hurt the sentiments of the students and members of the general public present at the venue.

Legal Proceedings Against Masoom Sharma

The SP informed that a case under Sections 296, 352, 79, and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also attended this event, but he left the venue before Sharma's alleged misconduct took place.

However, Umesh Kumar, the independent MLA from the Khanpur constituency in Haridwar, was present there.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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