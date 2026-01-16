HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Honey Singh Apologises For Obscene Remarks

Honey Singh Apologises For Obscene Remarks

Source: ANI
January 16, 2026 12:11 IST

Honey Singh offers his 'heartfelt apologies' to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yo Yo Honey Singh/Instagram

Seems like controversies and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh go hand in hand

Since Thursday morning, he has been at the centre of online attention for the wrong reasons.

A video from one of his shows in Delhi went viral, in which he allegedly made obscene remarks. The comments did not sit well with many, and he was widely called out for them.

Hours later, on Thursday night, Honey Singh took to Instagram and issued an apology. He said the video was edited and shared out of context, but added that he understood why it made many people uncomfortable.

 

Honey Singh's intention was never to hurt

'A video of mine has been going viral on Instagram since morning, edited in a way that's offended many people. I want to tell you the whole story,' Honey Singh said in his apology video.

'My intention was never to hurt, insult, or offend anyone. A few days prior to the incident, I had interactions with leading gynaecologist and sexologist who shared about the rising concerns of sexually transmitted diseases among the younger generation due to unprotected sex. This conversation stayed with me.

'While being a guest at the show of Nanku and Karun, and seeing a large number of Gen Z in the audience, I tried convey a message about importance of protection in a language which they would refer to which is used in OTT they watch.'

Honey Singh will be far more mindful

Honey Singh promised that he would be more mindful of his words and actions going forward.

'However, I deeply regret that the way I expressed this message was inappropriate and not acceptable to many. I offer my heartfelt apologies to everyone who felt hurt or disrespected. Main apni zubaan pe niyantran rakhunga...

'Going forward, I assure you that I will be far more mindful and responsible in my words and actions,' he said.

Key Points

  • Honey Singh allegedly made obscene remarks at a Delhi concert, and it did not sit well with a section of people.
  • The 42-year-old rapper soon issued an apology video.
  • Honey Singh claimed he spoke in a language Gen Z watches on OTT.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

