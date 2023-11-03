Maratha activist Jarange has swellings in kidney, liver, high creatinine level

There are swellings in the kidneys and liver of activist Manoj Jarange, who ended his indefinite fast over Maratha reservation after nine days on Thursday, and it will take time to recover, doctors said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends his indefinite fast, November 2, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy, ANI Video sceen grab

Jarange, aged around 40, is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital in the Ulkanagari area of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

”There are swellings in the kidneys and liver of Manoj Jarange apart from dehydration. His urea and creatinine levels are on the higher side and it will take time to recover,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

The activist, who had been agitating at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25 demanding reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education, ended his fast on Thursday after four Maharashtra ministers met him and urged him to call off the indefinite hunger strike.

An ICU-like set-up has been created in a private room at the hospital where Jarange is currently under treatment, the doctor said.

Jarange interacted with the media at the hospital on Friday morning.

The activist refused to comment on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s remark that he gave the deadline of December 24 to the government because he knew that the current government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde won't be there by December 30.

”This is a political statement and I have no right to talk about it,” he said, adding that various committees working on the issue will still be there.

One of the demands of the activist is that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates. The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits in the OBC category.

”I have ended my fast, but the Maratha quota agitation continues. Relay fasts will also continue,” Jarange said on Thursday as he asked the Maharashtra government to resolve the issue by December 24.

Jarange, whose agitation had kept Maharashtra on the edge, has vowed to lead a ”massive” march to Mumbai if no decision was taken on the emotive issue within two months.