Last updated on: December 11, 2018 08:10 IST

Want a detailed break-up of the winners and losers in the assembly polls of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram?

Here's the verdict mapped out for you for each state.

RAJASTHAN

MADHYA PRADESH

CHHATTISGARH

TELANGANA

MIZORAM