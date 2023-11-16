News
Rediff.com  » News » Maoists threaten to blow up 'Hamas rally' in Kerala

Maoists threaten to blow up 'Hamas rally' in Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 16, 2023 15:18 IST
The Communist Party of India-Maoist has sent a letter to the district collector of Kozhikode allegedly threatening to blow up the 'Hamas rally of fake comrades' if the government and police action against Maoists is not stopped.

IMAGE: A Students' Federation of India (SFI) supporter detained during a protest near the Israel Embassy, in New Delhi on October 23, 2023. The photograph is used only for representation. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo

In the letter, the Maoists have said that the government is holding rallies for 'foreign terrorists' instead of focusing on the needs of Kozhikode district, an official of the district administration told PTI.

 

The letter was received by the collector's office on Wednesday evening and was forwarded to the police, the official added.

It claims that Maoists are being unfairly targeted and false cases are being lodged against them.

The Maoists have warned that if the government does not stop unfairly targeting them and charging false cases against them, what happened in Kochi at the Jehovah's Witnesses convention can be expected during the 'Hamas rally of fake comrades' in the district, he said.

The official also said that the SHO of Nadakkavu police station has been briefed about the matter and a case would be lodged there against the Maoists.

An officer of Nadakkavu police station said that a case would be lodged during the day under provisions of the IPC and the Kerala Police Act.

The letter comes in the wake of recent armed confrontations between Maoists and specialised teams of the Kerala Police in Kannur and Wayanad districts of the state.

The special Thunderbolt squad of Kerala police had engaged in gun battle with the Maoists twice this week in Kannur district. Prior to that, there was an exchange of fire between the Thunderbolt force and Maoists in a forest area in Wayanad last week.

Two Maoists -- a man and a woman -- were arrested after a gun battle in the Periya area under the Thalappuzha police station limit in Wayanad. They were identified as Chandru and Unnimaya.

Last month, a group of six armed Maoists seized control of a private resort in Makkimala, Wayanad.

During the incident, they confiscated the manager's mobile phone to convey a statement to the media, shedding light on the challenges faced by estate workers.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
