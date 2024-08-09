News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manish Sisodia gets bail after 17 months; SC slams lower courts

Manish Sisodia gets bail after 17 months; SC slams lower courts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2024 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

IMAGE: AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia leaves Rouse Avenue Court after hearing in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

The bench said it would be a travesty of justice to relegate him to the trial court for seeking bail in these cases.

The top court said it is high time that the trial courts and high courts recognise that the principle of bail is a rule and jail is an exception.

 

It directed that Sisodia be released on bail on a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

The former deputy chief minister of Delhi was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for the purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

Sisodia had sought bail contending that he has been in custody for 17 months and the trial against him has not yet started.

The ED and the CBI had opposed his bail pleas.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC grills CBI, ED on PMLA case against Sisodia
SC grills CBI, ED on PMLA case against Sisodia
Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED
Kejriwal used kickback money to stay at Goa hotel: ED
Ready to abide by any bail condition: Sisodia
Ready to abide by any bail condition: Sisodia
Neeraj's Mom: 'We Are Happy With Silver'
Neeraj's Mom: 'We Are Happy With Silver'
Cops arrest owner of dog that fell on girl who died
Cops arrest owner of dog that fell on girl who died
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
Cricket skills come in handy for Olympic champ Nadeem
ISIS terrorist with Rs 3 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi
ISIS terrorist with Rs 3 lakh bounty arrested in Delhi

More like this

Can't keep Sisodia in jail indefinitely: SC to CBI, ED

Can't keep Sisodia in jail indefinitely: SC to CBI, ED

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances