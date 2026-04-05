Students Rally After Bombing at Manipur University

Following a bomb blast near the teachers' quarters, Manipur University students are protesting to demand educational freedom and condemn the campus violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Manipur University students protested a bomb blast that occurred near the teachers' quarters on campus.

The students are demanding educational freedom and condemning the violence with placards and demonstrations.

The bomb blast occurred at the gate of the teachers' quarter in the Canchipur area, but no injuries were reported.

The protest highlights concerns about safety and security within the Manipur University campus.

Students of the Manipur University held a demonstration on Sunday, protesting the bomb blast on the campus.

The blast happened at the gate of the teachers' quarter on the campus in the Canchipur area around 7.30 pm on Saturday, police said.

Five teachers live in the quarter, they said, adding that no one was injured in the explosion.

The students demonstrated with placards that read, "Give us educational freedom, uphold the law, we condemn the blast."