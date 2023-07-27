News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur: Gunfight in Bishnupur; house torched Imphal

Manipur: Gunfight in Bishnupur; house torched Imphal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 27, 2023 20:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A gunfight broke out between two groups of people in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, officials said.

IMAGE: A scuffle between police personnel and people occurred during a peace rally by Members of the Manipur Students' Union in the wake of ongoing ethnic violence in the State, in Imphal. Photograph: ANI Photo

At least one house was also torched during the shootout which took place in Phoubakchao Ikhai area, around 50 kilometres from the state capital Imphal.

As the two sides were engaged in the shootout, the police personnel intervened to disperse the mobs, officials said.

 

The house located at nearby Tera Khongsangbi was set on fire during the attack.

It was not clear whether there was any casualty.

Ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities broke out in Manipur nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'
'For the first time we are seeing a PM so indifferent'
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
'Unfortunate PM treats it as law and order issue'
Bumrah fully fit, may be picked for Ireland T20s: Shah
Bumrah fully fit, may be picked for Ireland T20s: Shah
Al Qaeda helping regional wing to enter J-K: UN report
Al Qaeda helping regional wing to enter J-K: UN report
Manipur: CBI brought in; MHA holds talks with...
Manipur: CBI brought in; MHA holds talks with...
SC extends ED boss Mishra's tenure till September 15
SC extends ED boss Mishra's tenure till September 15
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

More than 600 Meiteis leave Mizoram fearing attacks

More than 600 Meiteis leave Mizoram fearing attacks

'Sexual violence, murder, loot are bound to happen'

'Sexual violence, murder, loot are bound to happen'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances