News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur Governor convenes assembly session on Aug 29

Manipur Governor convenes assembly session on Aug 29

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 22, 2023 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey has summoned the monsoon session of the assembly on August 29, according to a notification on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Manipur assembly hall. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh had on Monday recommended convening the session on that day.

 

The governor 'hereby summons the 4th session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am, on Tuesday, the 29th August', the notification said.

Earlier, despite the Manipur cabinet recommending the governor convene an assembly session on August 21, the House did not sit on Monday as no notification has been issued by Raj Bhavan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'People are still dying in Manipur'
'People are still dying in Manipur'
Manipur: 'The basic issue is land'
Manipur: 'The basic issue is land'
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture
Badminton Worlds: Lakshya Sen roars into 3rd round
Badminton Worlds: Lakshya Sen roars into 3rd round
The knee injury that couldn't stop Rinku Singh
The knee injury that couldn't stop Rinku Singh
India launches own car crash testing programme
India launches own car crash testing programme
Need AIMIM in fray to win Aurangabad: BJP leader
Need AIMIM in fray to win Aurangabad: BJP leader
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'

'Oil is another reason for clashes in Manipur'

Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?

Is Modi Nervous About Manipur?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances