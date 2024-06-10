News
Manipur CM's advance security convoy ambushed, 1 injured

Manipur CM's advance security convoy ambushed, 1 injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 10, 2024 13:34 IST
Suspected militants ambushed the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Kangpokpi district on Monday, leaving one personnel injured, police said.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh . Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, they said, adding, the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

 

At least one personnel suffered bullet injuries during the attack, police said.

"CM Biren Singh, who is yet to reach Imphal from Delhi, was planning to visit Jiribam to take stock of the situation in the district," an official told PTI.

Two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
