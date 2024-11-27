News
Manipur: Army launches intense search for missing man

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 27, 2024 14:17 IST
The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation for a man who went missing from the fringe areas of the Imphal Valley two days ago. 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, left home on Monday afternoon to report for work at the Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi. He has been missing since then, officials said.

He was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station, the defence spokesperson said.

After his family reported that Singh did not return home on the evening of November 25, the Army sprung into action, immediately activating all its resources, he said.

 

"CCTV feeds are being carefully scanned, his co-workers are being spoken to and intense search operation, including the tracker dogs, has been launched. Despite a thorough search of the areas, neither the individual nor his two-wheeler has been located," the Kohima-based spokesperson said.

"The combing operation has been further intensified, spreading across the military station and adjoining villages. Drones and other aerial platforms have also been integrated," he said.

Army authorities have also interacted with the region's CSOs (civil society organisations) to trace the missing individual, he said, adding that the family has been assured of all efforts being undertaken for an early and safe return of Singh.

The state police have also started an investigation, the spokesperson said.

The incident led to tensions in the fringe areas of the Imphal Valley on Tuesday with hundreds of people from the Meitei community beginning a march to the military station to know Singh's whereabouts. However, they were stopped midway near Kanto Sabal to prevent an escalation of the situation.

After being stopped, the mob blocked the road with rocks.

"Army has requested the Meitei CSOs to remove blockades for a free and swift movement of the armed forces and police," the defence official said.

The protesters claimed it was likely that Singh was kidnapped by militants, and urged the state government to send additional forces for his rescue.

The military camp of the Army's 57 Mountain Division is some 16 km from the state capital Imphal and is surrounded by the hills where the Kuki people live. Meiteis who lived near Leimakhong fled after the ethnic violence began in May last year, claiming over 250 lives so far.

