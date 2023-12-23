Manipur: Govt move backfires as buses couldn't go to Kuki areas

Attempts to resume Manipur State Transport (MST) services on Saturday suffered a setback after buses heading from capital Imphal to the hill districts could not go beyond Imphal valley.

Officials said one MST bus left for the northern district of Senapati through NH-2 while another left from Malom for the southern district of Churachandpur through Tiddim Road under heavy security cover.

"The Senapati-bound bus returned from Kanglatongbi area in Imphal West district as it could not move towards Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. The Churachandpur-bound bus could not go beyond Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district," the official said.

This comes two days after the home department issued a notice that the highways are 'operational and open for use for all'.

The notice also informed that 'for convenience and security of people using the highways, additional security forces have been deployed under the operational command of senior officers'.

Meanwhile, a total shutdown was called in Kangpokpi district in protest against the resumption of bus services.

A large number of volunteers and womenfolk hit the streets to stop private vehicles plying on NH-2 (Kangpokpi section), official added.

On Friday, Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum had informed that all areas between Churachandpur and Bishnupur had been sealed from December 23 to January 5 'for security reasons' and that non-tribals will not be allowed to move in or outside the district.

Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) had also opposed the home department notice and said the 'notice is issued to portray normalisation in the violence-hit state'.