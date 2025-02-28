Meitei group surrenders 246 firearms in Manipur

Meitei group Arambai Tenggol on Thursday surrendered 246 firearms before security forces in Manipur, police said.

IMAGE: File image of wepons seized by the security forces, in Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

With these, a total of 307 firearms have been surrendered to the security forces before the end of the deadline set by Governor Ajay Bhalla in this regard on Thursday, a police statement said.

Among the 307 firearms, 246 were handed over by the Arambai Tenggol group at the 1st Manipur Rifles campus, while 61 firearms were surrendered at various locations in both Imphal Valley and hill districts by both Meitei and Kuki village volunteers.

Arambai Tenggol leader Saikhom Munindro Mangang said, "Our decision was influenced by key assurances provided by Governor Bhalla. These assurances included the complete eradication of illegal opium poppy cultivation across the state, implementation of border fencing to enhance security, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year, ensuring that Kuki militants do not launch further attacks, and safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur."

Representatives of the outfit had called on the governor on February 25.

Munindro said Arambai Tenggol representatives had also requested for a general amnesty for its members, a request which authorities have agreed to consider.

Additionally, the group secured an agreement allowing its unarmed members to move freely across the state, he said.

Officials said the voluntary surrender of illegal firearms would contribute to the restoration of peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law in the state which has been rocked by ethnic violence for around two years.

The police have urged people still in possession of looted or illegal firearms to come forward and surrender those at the nearest police station or outpost, or camps of security forces before the end of the deadline.

The police statement said no punitive action would be taken against those voluntarily surrendering weapons within the stipulated period. However, individuals found in possession of illegal or looted arms after the deadline would face strict legal consequences.

"This is a final and crucial opportunity for everyone to contribute to peace, communal harmony, and the security of our society. We urge those still in possession of illegal weapons to seize this chance to surrender them without fear of prosecution. Together, we can work toward a safer and more secure future for Manipur," the statement read.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh, meanwhile, welcomed the surrender of firearms and called it a big step towards peace.

"A big step towards peace! I appreciate the decision of Arambai Tenggol members to hand over weapons today, marking a crucial turning point. By choosing to step away from arms, they have opened the door for meaningful peace process. This move not only eases tensions but also creates space for reconciliation, stability, and long-term progress," Singh said in a post on X.

"Deeply grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji, and the Hon'ble Governor Shri AK Bhalla Ji for their relentless efforts in making this possible. Their leadership has played a key role in guiding this process towards resolution. Let's move forward together towards a peaceful, united Manipur and a stronger India," the former CM added.

Governor Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held arms within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken.

Manipur Chief Secretary P K Singh on Sunday said the forces would take action after the expiry of the period.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.